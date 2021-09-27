x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

At least one hospitalized after accident in Waterbury

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time. The RT 8 Exit 35 off ramp is shut down due to the incident.
Credit: FOX61

WATERBURY, Conn. — Police say a road is closed Monday night following a serious accident.

State troopers responded to a report of a two-car accident with injuries in the area of the Route 8 northbound Exit 35 off ramp around 8:38 p.m.

RELATED: All buckled up | New seat belt law goes into effect on Oct. 1

At least one patient was transported to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Initial reports included the involvement of an ambulance, but State Police have since confirmed that was incorrect.

Troop A told FOX61 An ambulance garage is located near the scene of the accident, but none were involved in the incident.

The RT 8 Exit 35 off ramp is shut down due to the incident. Drivers in the area are urged to seek alternate routes.

The accident scene is still active, and an investigation is underway by CSP

This is a developing story.

RELATED: Police: Car crashes into Norwich home's 2nd story after ramming cars in bar's parking lot

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 