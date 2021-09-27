At least one hospitalized after accident in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. — Police say a road is closed Monday night following a serious accident.
State troopers responded to a report of a two-car accident with injuries in the area of the Route 8 northbound Exit 35 off ramp around 8:38 p.m.
At least one patient was transported to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
Initial reports included the involvement of an ambulance, but State Police have since confirmed that was incorrect.
Troop A told FOX61 An ambulance garage is located near the scene of the accident, but none were involved in the incident.
The RT 8 Exit 35 off ramp is shut down due to the incident. Drivers in the area are urged to seek alternate routes.
The accident scene is still active, and an investigation is underway by CSP
This is a developing story.
