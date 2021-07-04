Acting Navy secretary visits Sikorsky as Congressional delegation touts progress

Sikorsky is on schedule to deliver the next generation presidential helicopter later this year.

STRATFORD, Conn. — Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Harker visited the Sikorsky manufacturing plant in Stafford on Wednesday as the company continues to build the next generation of presidential helicopters.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Rep. Rosa DeLauro held a press conference after the tour, where they touted Sikosky's efforts and progress.

"We saw the 53K and the production as well as the presidential helicopter," said DeLauro, "We take great pride when that helicopter takes off from the White House grounds. I cheer because I know where that helicopter was made and who were the folks doing that."

Blumenthal spoke about how the company's workforce and how it's actively recruiting more skilled workers for the job.

"[Sikorsky] couldn't do it without a workforce that is trained and skilled like no other in the world. They make the best in the world," said Blumenthal, "the challenge is training, attracting, recruiting, and sustaining that workforce. They are going to high schools and community colleges, every place where anyone can be recruited to go through the skill training."

Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, is under contract to manufacture a total of 23 VH-92A® Presidential Helicopters for the U.S. Marine Corps. Sikorsky is on schedule to deliver the next generation presidential helicopter later this year.

The award announced February 5, by the U.S. Navy for five aircraft is the final lot of VH-92A presidential helicopters set to deliver in 2023.

