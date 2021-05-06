New Haven police clear scene on Livingston Street after investigation involving barricaded suspect

New Haven officers responded to the area Thursday morning to follow-up with an individual who then barricaded himself, officials said.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police say an active investigation scene in the Elm City is now clear.

New Haven officers responded Thursday morning to the area of Livingston Street between Lawrence and Cottage Street.

Detectives were looking to follow-up with an individual regarding an investigation and the person then barricaded himself.

People were urged to avoid the area of Livingston Street.

The scene has since cleared.

FOX61 will provide more details as they become available.

