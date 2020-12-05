Person injured at construction site after roof collapses in Rocky Hill

Officials have not provided any information regarding the condition of victim(s).

ROCKY HILL, Conn — Town firefighters and police officers responded to reports that a roof had collapsed at 24 Evans Road Tuesday afternoon while undergoing construction.

According to a release, shortly after 1:30 p.m., first responders on scene determined one person had sustained life threatening injuries.

The person was extricated from the roof and transported to Hartford Hospital, officials say.

No information on the victim's condition is available at this time.

Rocky Hill Police say the scene is still active and is being overseen by the Rocky Hill Fire Department.