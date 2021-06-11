Activists, loved ones gather to remember 40-year-old man fatally stabbed along Irving street in Hartford

The vigil was held by the community activist group Mother’s United Against Violence (MUAV).

HARTFORD, Conn. — Family and loved ones of Hartford resident Shedrack Bruff gathered Friday at the very same spot the 40-year-old was killed last Wednesday.

Bruff was stabbed outside a home here along Irving Street where a memorial now stands in his honor.

The vigil was held by the community activist group Mother’s United Against Violence.

During the vigil, Bruff's sister Ebony said although her brother is Hartford's 16th homicide- he represents more than a statistic.

“He was more than the 16th homicide which some people may look at him as, he was important, he was worthy, he was special,” Ebony said. “I love my brother with everything in me.”

In April three-year-old Randell Jones was shot and killed near Garden Street. Then just a block away on Magnolia street, a shooting took the life of 16 year-year old Jamari Preston days later. In May, 19-year-old Makhi Buckly was found shot and killed in a driveway of a home.

“Yes Shedrack was over 40, but we have to think about the three-year-old that was impacted, we have to think about the 16-year-old that was impacted.”

Last Wednesday, 56-year-old Sylvia Cordova was killed in a drive-by shooting along Sisson Avenue while cooking dinner.

’“You don’t even know who could be next, god forbid it could be someone in my family, could be someone in your family, it doesn’t matter, let’s just try to stop this violence,” Henrietta Beckman, MUAV said. “So much going on in Hartford that shouldn’t be going on and we as the adults have to set the examples.”

In total Hartford has had sixteen murders in 2021 so far, in June 2020 the city had twelve murders.

---

