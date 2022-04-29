Actor Danny Glover to keynote University of Bridgeport commencement ceremonies

He will be presented with an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters and will address graduating students with a keynote speech.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — The University of Bridgeport will be welcoming award-winning actor, producer, and humanitarian Danny Glover to its 2022 Spring Commencement ceremonies on Sunday. He will be presented with an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters and will address graduating students with a keynote speech.

"Mr. Glover is an American treasure, embodying the spirit of service to community and the world, to which UB is also deeply committed," the university said in its announcement Friday.

The 75-year-old actor was awarded this year's Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for his life-long philanthropy and advocacy. He is a UNICEF Ambassador and served as Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Program from 1998 to 2004.

Glover has commanded the screen, stage and television for more than 35 years.

Commencement will take place Sunday at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport.

More than 650 undergraduates will have commencement at 10 a.m. and over 700 graduate students will have their ceremony at 2 p.m.

