The Ventura Sheriff's department said a search and rescue dive team will continue their search Thursday morning.

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — The search for 33-year-old “Glee” actress Naya Rivera was set to continue early Thursday morning after she went missing Wednesday afternoon at a Southern California lake in Ventura County.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department late Wednesday confirmed that the 33-year-old Rivera is the person being searched for in the waters of Lake Piru, which is approximately 56 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

CBS Los Angeles reported that Rivera's 4 year-old son was found floating alone on a rented boat. According to CBS Los Angeles, child was said to be unharmed and told investigators that he and his mother were swimming, but his mother never got back into the boat.