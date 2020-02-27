Adam Sandler adds second 100% Fresher show at Mohegan Sun Arena

Sandler, who is an SNL alum, will return to the Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, April 24 at 8 p.m.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Adam Sandler added another Connecticut show to his 100% Fresher tour after officials say the initial date sold out.

The announcement was met with a huge fan demand for the comedian, actor, writer, producer and musician to make another stop in the state.

Tickets go on sale on February 28 at noon through Ticketmaster.

Ticket prices range from $79.00-$99.00.