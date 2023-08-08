Additional SNAP benefits going to over 57,000 children in Connecticut this weekend

The one-time $172.72 per child payment will be distributed to already existing EBT cards on Sunday, Aug. 13

HARTFORD, Conn — $8.8 million in special food assistance benefits will be distributed to families of over 57,000 children under the age of six who are enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, according to the Department of Social Services Tuesday.

Only children who received SNAP benefits for the entire covered period will be eligible. The children must have been under the age of 6 receiving SNAP benefits from DSS between September 1, 2022, and May 11, 2023, the department said.

Children who did not receive SNAP benefits for the entire covered period will receive a lower, pro-rated amount of P-EBT benefits.

Families do not need to apply for P-EBT benefits, all eligible families will automatically receive additional benefits.

The benefits can be used at any location that accepts SNAP/EBT cards. This includes farmers' markets and direct market farms.

