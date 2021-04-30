Additional tick species being found in Connecticut

It is peak time for the activity of black-legged tick adults, otherwise known as deer ticks.

CONNECTICUT, USA — As the pandemic has passed the one-year mark, much of our health focus has been centered around the COVID-19 vaccines and masks. But as many of us are trying to get outdoors, there is another obstacle to be mindful of.

It is peak time for the activity of black-legged tick adults, otherwise known as deer ticks. And the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES) says this year they’ve collected double the number of these ticks compared to last.

"We had a warmer than average winter here in the Northeast and it wasn’t really particularly dry," said Dr. Kirby Stafford State Entomologist and Chief Scientist with the CAES.

And very soon the nymphal stage of the ticks will be showing up.

"The nymphs are much smaller, much harder to detect even though the infection rate in them is lower," Stafford said.

With warmer, wetter conditions, as a result of climate change, the CAES says the number of tick species is growing here in Connecticut.

"I think the thing to bear in mind is that roughly one-third of all the ticks submitted to the experiment station by the public for testing are not infected with any of the pathogens," said Stafford.

A tick growing in prevalence in the state is the Lonestar tick, which has shown up primarily in Fairfield County.

"Some people that get bitten by Lonestar ticks can develop an allergic reaction to red meat," said Stafford.

And if you’re going to be taking part in high-risk tick exposure activities, like yard work or hiking, wear long pants, use a repellant, and perform tick checks when you’re finished.

"It still takes 24 to 36 hours for an infected tick to transmit the lime bacteria to you," said Stafford.

Due to pandemic fatigue, Dr. Stafford noted that last year there was a 53% increase in the number of people hitting the trails. Especially if that trend continues, he emphasized the importance of vigilance.

