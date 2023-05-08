DEEP advises drivers to watch for moose

Moose can pose a serious threat to public safety by wandering into roadways.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is asking drivers to use caution as moose are being spotted in the areas of Routes 63 and 73 in Watertown, within five miles of Interstate 84 and Route 8.

Although Connecticut's moose population is about 100 animals, DEEP said they can pose a serious threat to public safety by wandering into roadways.

During this time of year, young moose may be dispersing long distances in search of new areas to occupy, making them more of a public safety concern.

DEEP said they are urging drivers to be aware during this seasonal period of activity to slow down and drive defensively should a large animal, such as a moose, be spotted on or by the road.

Because moose are darker in color, stand much higher than deer, and are most active at dusk and dawn, observing reflective eye shine from headlights is infrequent and, when struck, moose often end up impacting car windshields.

When checking the road for moose at night, look higher than you normally would for deer and reduce the speed of your vehicle.

DEEP said that moose can feel threatened and become aggressive. They also may demonstrate unpredictable behavior if they wander into populated areas. Moose should not be approached under any circumstances.

More information is on the DEEP at Moose (ct.gov).

If you see a moose in close proximity to a major roadway such as I-91, I-84, or I-95, please report the sighting to DEEP Emergency Dispatch at 860-424-3333. General moose sightings in other areas can be reported to DEEP’s online sighting report database.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.