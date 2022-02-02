Affluent suburb rejects plan to take students from Norwalk

Plan is focused on dealing with the issues of racial and economic disparities between communities

DARIEN, Conn — A school board in an affluent Connecticut suburb has rejected a school choice plan that would have had it take in 16 students from the city of Norwalk.

The Darien Board of Education voted 5-4 Tuesday not to participate in a pilot Open Choice program.

The program, designed to deal with the issue of racial and economic disparities between city and suburban schools, would have allowed up to 16 kindergartners from Norwalk to attend Darien elementary schools in the fall.

Opponents cited larger class sizes, uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the possible financial burden on the town in rejecting the plan.

