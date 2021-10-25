Affordable Halloween fun | Saving on your costume

The manager at Second Chance Shop in West Hartford said if you choose to go with a thrifted costume look, you're able to reuse and repurpose what you already have.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — While the count down to Halloween has begun, the cost of costumes is up. However, local thrift stores explained that you don't have to break the bank to participate.

Kathi Meding is a manager at West Hartford's Second Chance Shop. She said costumes from big-box retailers could get expensive, which is why consignment shops and thrift stores are essential.

"We're able to provide affordable costumes and clothing year-round," Meding told FOX61. Everything from the clothing to the shoes to the accessories."

Meding said it's all about affordable and sustainable creativity. She explained that if you opt for thrifted costumes looks, you're able to reuse and repurpose what you already have.

"Thrifting for a lot of people is important for the planet for their pocketbooks, and in general just to be creative," Meding explained. "They want to put something together from our vintage clothing or designer clothing, or they want something they can change into what they want to make it to be.

Co-chair Jill Scully agreed and explained that another perk is that many thrift shops donate funs in support of their communities.

At West Hartford Second Chance Shop, proceeds go to the Village for Family and Children.

It's a behavioral health agency with more than 40 programs that provides resources and services to families and children of all demographics.

"It's a great feeling being able to help The Village and their programs," Scully said.

If you're still on the hunt for costume options, Scully said think local and DIY (Do It Yourself) because you can put together whatever you want, which allows you to be creative and unique.

With it being thrifted costumes clothing, you're able to wear it again and again.

"You can reuse and repurpose what you already have," Meding added.

