Connecticut presses landlords to rent to Afghan families

Officials said some landlords are expressing reluctance in renting apartments to refugee families.

Connecticut officials and refugee advocates are calling on landlords to rent apartments to dozens of families that fled Afghanistan and will be resettling in the state.

Gov. Ned Lamont joined other state officials and refugee resettlement advocates at a news conference Wednesday in New Haven.

They said some landlords are expressing reluctance to lease apartments to refugee families.

The state and immigrant groups say they will guarantee rent is paid and even co-sign leases if necessary.

Officials say 214 Afghan refugees already have arrived in Connecticut and about 300 more are expected in the coming weeks and months, creating a need for a few hundred apartments.

These refugees have fled to escape the Taliban with hopes of finding a better life in the United States. Officials said in September that the refugees are fully vetted and vaccinated.

Connecticut Institute for Refugees and Immigrants (CIRI) and Integrated Refugee & Immigrant Services (IRIS) are looking for volunteers to help these families settle into their new homes.

If you are interested in signing up, click here for CIRI and here for IRIS.

