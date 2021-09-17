Lamont details plans for Afghan refugees coming to Connecticut

More than 300 refugees are expected to arrive in Connecticut over the next couple of weeks.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont announced the details on Friday of what will happen when the state welcomes about 300 refugees from Afghanistan in the coming weeks.

The White House informed Lamont on Wednesday that Connecticut will soon be asked to accept as many as 310 Afghan refugees for resettlement.

Lamont said he doesn’t have an exact date yet. He is hoping next week that we will see the first arrivals. The first 310 refugees are fully vetted and fully vaccinated.

The average size of a family is five people. There may be 60-70 families and children coming by themselves too. Officials are working to make sure they get reunited with family members as soon as possible.

Officials said those coming are people who have fled the Taliban and are just coming with clothing on their backs, after just having experienced a traumatic experience.

"I welcome these individuals with open arms into our wonderful state," Lamont said in a statement earlier this week. "In anticipation of this moment, I directed the Connecticut Department of Social Services, under the leadership of Commissioner Deidre Gifford, to work with our partners across state government, the federal government, and at the local level to ensure all of the necessary resources are available and ready to provide support to these men, women, and children making the long trip to Connecticut from Afghanistan."

He continued: "It is our obligation and our duty to ensure these Afghan refugees feel welcome in our state, and we will work to ensure they have everything they need from food and shelter to education and job training."

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has ensured the state that these individuals will have all been vetted, in addition to having all necessary vaccinations, including for COVID-19, according to Lamont.

"These evacuees are our allies and have supported our country for years, and it is our turn to return the favor. Connecticut has a legacy of being there for those in need, and we are proud to answer the call," he added.

In a statement, U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy said the state has always welcomed refugees with "open arms" and he is proud the legacy can continue.

"The Afghan men, women and children arriving in our state have fled violence and persecution to seek a better life in America," he said. "Many stood shoulder to shoulder with American forces, risking their own safety to help our troops and build a better Afghanistan. It’s our moral duty to help these families rebuild their lives in Connecticut."

He continued: "My team stands ready to help those that have just arrived and continues to assist those still trying to leave Afghanistan. To all those arriving to Connecticut: welcome home.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal said earlier this week that immigrant advocacy groups are working to find permanent homes for them in the state.

He added that he is pushing Congress to approve aid for housing, jobs and other services for the refugees. Resettlement agencies, including two in Connecticut, will be in charge of finding permanent homes for refugees.

The State of Connecticut has also joined Welcome.US, a bipartisan organization committed to helping Afghan refugees resettle.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.