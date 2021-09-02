After multiple snowstorms, Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department gets the town ice rink back in working order

The community and the Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department stepped up to help and get it back into working order before the weekend.

For 50 years part of the Lebanon green has turned into a skating rink for the community But with February starting out snowy the skating rink became bumpy and tough to skate on.

"It was a lot effort a lot of people put in the time to get it cleared so that the folks and the kids it’s really about the kids can all utilize it," said Fire Chief Jay Schall. “Some folks brought tractors down, a local company TruCut landscaping, some neighborhood volunteers there was about 10 to 20 people here during the day on Thursday cleared this entire area got it down to the ice”.

Once cleared off three firetrucks and 10,000 gallons of water were able to flood the skating rink to freeze over. Folks enjoyed just a few days of ice skating before another storm Sunday blanketed it once more. This time fluffy snow should be easier to move.

Chief Schall said he and his crew are happy to help where they can.

"I'm all about utilizing our services to help our community out. Typically, we're there on people's worst days so anytime we can help the community especially during these COVID times provide fun joy for kids and people like we’re definitely going to do it," said Cheif Schall.

All organized on Facebook Chief Schall says they’re keeping an eye on the forecast and will organize something soon to get it cleaned off again.

The Schuster family was out enjoying the snow in the large space on Monday. They said they saw all the activity going on Friday but wasn’t surprised by the kindness of the community and fire department.