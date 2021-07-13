CT Attorney General leads coalition calling federal regulators to act on child car seat safety

The coalition sent a letter to NHTSA and Department of Transportation Tuesday morning, asking them to implement side-impact testing standards for child car seats

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, alongside New York Attorney General Letitia James, led a 17-state coalition Tuesday calling on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to take stronger measures to protect children while traveling in car seats.

NHTSA is the federal agency within the U.S. Department of Transportation that regulates child car seats.

The coalition sent a letter to NHTSA and Department of Transportation Tuesday morning, which asks them to implement side-impact testing standards for child car seats as quickly as possible.

The coalition adds that the 20 years of delay on implementation has unacceptably endangered children’s safety.

This comes on the same day that Governor Lamont signed a new law, taking effect in October, that requires passengers in the backseat of vehicles to buckle up.

Joining Tong and James in the letter are the attorneys general of California, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Washington, and Wisconsin.

They urge NHTSA to require that all child car seat labels include clear, concise language that send the message that all child car safety experts, including NHTSA, endorse, which is that every child should remain in his or her current seat until exceeding its height or weight maximum.

“I’ve buckled my kids into their car seats more times than I can count, and each time I did so trusting that they were in the safest place they could be. NHTSA has an obligation to every parent nationwide to adopt clear, strong standards that keep our children safe on the roads. Families cannot wait another 20 years for NHTSA to finally act,” Tong said in a statement.

In 2000, Congress first called upon NHTSA to adopt side-impact standards for child car seats. Over 20 years later, and the coalition says there are still no such standards.

While car seat manufacturers conduct their own side-impact testing, without federal standards consumers cannot trust this testing to keep their children safe.

The coalition says few consumers realize that side-impact testing is not currently regulated by NHTSA or any other government agency. Without this information, they may misplace their trust in manufacturers’ claims about side-impact testing, assuming that government regulators have imposed minimum requirements on those claims when they have not.

The coalition says side-impact crashes cause almost as many child injuries and deaths as frontal-impact crashes. They also say side-impact crashes are more likely than other types of crashes to cause serious or fatal injuries.

The letter urges NHTSA to implement labeling standards encouraging parents to delay the transition to the next car seat for as long as possible depending upon the height and weight limits of the seat.

Currently, there are three major car seats categories. They are rear-facing seats with a five-point harness, forward-facing seats with a five-point harness, and booster seats used in conjunction with a traditional lap and shoulder seat belt.

To determine which seat is appropriate for a child depends on the height and weight limits for the seat in question and the child’s development and maturity level.

The coalition says experts, including NHTSA, agree that children should delay transition to the next seat in the progression for as long as possible until they exceed their current seat’s height or weight limits.

“Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for children aged 1 to 13. Almost 5,000 children under 15 have died in car crashes from 2015 to 2019, which equates to about 19 children each week over that time period. Since their introduction in the 1970s, child car seats have significantly reduced the risk of injury to children, and numerous technological advances have made them safer over the years. NHTSA shares credit in this success, but as the data shows, there is still room for improvement. And one such area in need of improvement is making sure that parents use the most appropriate car seat given their child’s weight, height, and age,” the letter states.

The coalition understands that, encouraged by marketing from car seat manufacturers, parents and children may be eager to move up as soon as children meet the minimum threshold for the next seat. However, they say this needlessly exposes children to heightened risk of injury in car crashes.