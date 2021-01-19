AG Tong moves for state custody of neglected horses seized from farm in Oakdale

According to a release, the animals were severely underweight and one described as extremely thin and unsound, was being ridden.

MONTVILLE, Conn — The Attorney General's office moved Tuesday for the state to gain permanent custody of several malnourished and severely neglected horses that were seized from an Oakdale farm.

Following a Montville Animal Control complaint, the state Department of Agriculture’s Animal Control Unit observed eight horses last year at Laurel Ledge Farm, owned by a Michelle Wilson.

According to a release, the animals were severely underweight and one described as extremely thin and unsound, was being ridden.

“No animal should suffer in this way. These horses were severely malnourished and in visible pain. We are moving today for permanent custody to ensure these horses receive the care and respect all living creatures deserve. It is my hope that these horses will continue to thrive under state care, and will one day find new loving homes,” Attorney General William Tong said.

Officials said several measures to improve the horses’ nutrition and health were recommended, but the owner failed to get them performed.

One horse, Tank, was suffering from a severe bone infection and was subsequently euthanized, the AG's office said.

In September 2020, the Department of Agriculture sought a search and seizure warrant and obtained custody of all nine surviving horses.

Some of the conditions are as follows:

All suffered from neglected dental care

Three were in obvious and significant dental pain

All nine horses lacked proper hoof care, including a severe bacterial infection in one

Three of the nine horses needed extreme and immediate hoof care

Eight of the nine horses had some degree of lameness

Two were severely lame and in obvious pain

Several were malnourished

“The top priority for our Animal Control Officers is to work with the owner to rectify the situation without removing the animals,” Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt said. “We encourage those experiencing tough times to seek out resources available at the local, state, and federal level to ensure the needs and well-being of their animals are met.”

According to a release, all the horses except one have since recovered in state care at the Second Chance Large Animal Rehabilitation Program in Niantic.

One of the animals, Bavaro, continued to deteriorate following the seizure and had to be euthanized, officials said.

The motion filed by AG Tong's officer also requests the court order Wilson to provide daily compensation to the Department of Agriculture for the temporary care of the animals.

Wilson has also been charged with nine counts of Cruelty to Animals. That separate criminal matter is pending in Norwich Superior Court.