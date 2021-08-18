AG Tong, Office of Consumer Counsel call for investigation of Eversource's marketing tactics

The energy company is being accused of using "high pressure and time sensitive tactics" to get customers in South Windsor to switch to natural gas.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Officer of Consumer Counsel (OCC) and Attorney General William Tong filed a petition on Wednesday to the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) to investigate alleged marketing tactics from energy company Eversource.

The petition cites a column in the Hartford Courant, explaining how customers in South Windsor received letters and door-to-door marketing/doorknob hangers from the company that had "high-pressure, time-sensitive sales tactics" that encouraged them to convert to natural gas.

According to the AG's office, a customer would receive a message saying their road will be permanently paved in September so they must sign up for natural gas by August 7 and the pavement will not be opened up again for several years due to South Windsor's paving moratorium.

“These mailers and high-pressure marketing tactics are nothing short of alarming,” Tong said. “Connecticut consumers should not be subjected to these deceptive and misleading marketing tactics for any product, much less a regulated utility service. Eversource already needs to regain Connecticut’s trust after their failure to respond adequately to Tropical Storm Isaias last year and these mailers do not inspire confidence. Connecticut and its ratepayers should be able to expect more from Eversource. I have requested an investigation at PURA, and I stand ready to take action to protect Connecticut consumers.”

Eversource said the mailers were sent in error. The petition asks PURA to begin an investigation into the energy company's alleged marketing tactics.

"I am deeply disturbed and offended by the contents of Eversource's natural gas expansion mailers," said Acting Consumer Counsel Richard E. Sobolewski. "The people of Connecticut should not be subjected to deceptive, high-pressure marketing tactics that possibly violate the laws of the state. That Eversource would sink to such base tactics speaks volumes about their current desperation as a company. In the past year, Eversource has lost the trust of most Connecticut consumers--these actions do nothing to help regain that. I look forward to PURA's investigation."

---

