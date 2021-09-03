AG Tong seeking state custody of pit bulls seized in dog fighting raid

State Police located the dogs in cages, a large makeshift and portable dog-fighting ring and a turf square stained with suspected dried animal blood.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Attorney General William Tong says eight pit bulls were seized from a local property that was suspected of operating an illegal dogfighting ring connected to multiple states.

According to Tong's office, Connecticut State Police raided the Britannia Street home on July 31 and located the dogs in cages, a large makeshift and portable dog-fighting ring and a turf square stained with suspected dried animal blood.

Troopers also seized leashes, hanging ropes designed to strengthen dogs’ jaws and neck muscles to improve biting, dog treadmills, a bicycle and attached harness designed to force dogs to run, “break stick” knives to force dogs’ jaws to open after bites, a whip, electronic animal scales, electric collars, and weighted vests.

“Dog fighting is cruel and illegal. These pit bulls were viciously abused and conditioned to be aggressive and violent fighters," AG Tong said. "A multistate police investigation is ongoing and those responsible for these heinous crimes will be held to justice. We are moving today for permanent state custody to ensure the safe care of the abused dogs."

Meriden dog fighting raid evidence 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

Officials said the dogs appeared to be between the ages of one and five and physically healthy, but two have healed scars consistent with dogfighting.

Animal Control determined two dogs were too aggressive to be safely removed and returned to their kennels for a complete examination, Tong's office wrote in a release.

“Dog fighting is a despicable illegal underground activity with negative ramifications for the domestic animals subjected to this abuse,” Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt added. “We encourage anyone who suspects such an activity of taking place to report it to the proper authorities to ensure the health and safety of the animals.”

The dogs are currently in State Police custody as evidence.

The investigation into the dogfighting ring is active and ongoing.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.