Agencies out searching again for missing Chicopee boy

Aidan Blanchard was last seen walking in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. — Multiple law enforcement agencies are back searching the Connecticut River Wednesday searching for missing 11-year-old boy Aiden Blanchard.

The Massachusetts State Police Dive Team and Marine Unit and other agencies are running sonar and a remotely operated camera, with divers standing by if evidence is located.

Aidan Blanchard was last seen walking in Willamansett to the lower Front Street area. He is 5' tall, 100lbs, has blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing black snow pants, a black hoodie, and a red coat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police at 413-594-1740.

Local and State Police previously searched the Connecticut and Chicopee Rivers using divers, boats, drones, and the State Police Air Wing. The area was searched based on information that Aiden was last known to be in the area of the boat ramp. The operation is focued on locating Aiden, or any evidence showing his direction of travel or whereabouts.

All evidence known thus far suggests Aiden was alone and near the river when he went missing. Based on the information currently known to detectives, no foul play is suspected at this time. All leads continue to be investigated.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has created a missing person poster for Aiden. Anyone who has information that may help locate Aiden, or who believes they may have seen him, should immediately call 911, Chicopee Police at 413-594-1639, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

