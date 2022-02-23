'Aid in dying' bill proposal public hearing held Wednesday

The Connecticut General Assembly has considered similar bills five different times since 2013 although none have moved out of committee.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A public hearing is scheduled this morning on a proposed bill, which if passed, would allow terminally ill adults to get a prescription for medication that would end their life.

Both supporters and opponents of this bill are expected to speak out later today.

The Connecticut General Assembly has considered similar bills five different times since 2013, although none have moved on out of committee.

A group of advocates including some local officials is expected to speak out at 8:30 a.m. ahead of the committee’s public hearing on the bill.

Previously proposed bills have drawn hundreds of public comments from the community.

This legislation would apply to adults who have less than six months to live. The bill has been extremely controversial across the state.

Kira Phillips has been vocal in support of this bill passing. Philips said her mother battled cancer on and off for years and in her final months was in extreme pain.

"I feel like I owe it to my mom to help pass this bill now because it’s something she would have wanted," Philips said.

Philips said her family wishes this bill was in place last year to save them from the traumatic experience they went through.

However, opponents of this bill spoke out Tuesday afternoon, saying every time this bill is proposed they testify against it.

"I see it as a dangerous option that devalues people's lives with disabilities," Cathy Ludlum, an opponent to the bill, said.

Other opponents of the bill wrote testimonies to the legislature. One of the opponents, who is a retired registered nurse, said in part, “suicide is defined as ‘killing oneself intentionally’ and legalizing the act for one who is supposedly terminally ill is still suicide.”

Another opponent wrote about her brother and husband passing from long-term illnesses, saying in part, “I know all too well the pain of loss, grief and forgiveness, and the complex emotions which can include anger but never to the point of ending a life…this bill is inherently wrong. There is too much room for error, leading to unnecessary conflict and guilt for families and among medical staff.”

Similar legislation is legal in nine states and Washington D.C., including Maine, Vermont, and New Jersey.

