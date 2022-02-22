Bradley International Airport to bring back flights to Canada

Nonstop service from Bradley International Airport to Toronto Pearson International Airport will be restored on June 1.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Bradley International Airport (BDL) will restore its partnership with Air Canada to continue flights to Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) later this year.

Air Canada last flew through BDL in the spring of 2020 when international travel was disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Service will restart on June 1, 2022.

“People are ready to travel, and we’re excited to relaunch service between Hartford and Toronto starting June 1 with daily flights operated by Air Canada Express Jazz with a CRJ900 featuring Business Class and Economy Class cabins,” said Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President, Network Planning & Revenue Management at Air Canada.

“Air Canada has been an important partner for many years at our airport, facilitating seamless connectivity between our regions. The resumption of the Toronto service is a major milestone on our road to recovery," said Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E., Executive Director of the CAA. "Today, we extend our thanks to Air Canada for their continued commitment to Bradley International Airport and for underscoring the importance of this route with their return to Connecticut. Welcome back, Air Canada.”

The flights between BDL and YYZ airports will be daily, year-round. To book a flight, visit AirCanada.com.

