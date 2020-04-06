Albertus Magnus College to open campuses for students in the fall

The college said they will be following CDC guidelines and work with state officials and local health departments to keep students safe.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Albertus Magnus College announced Thursday that their campuses will be opening in August for students.

The campuses will reopen for the 2020 fall semester, include face-to-face classes, open residence halls, and campus facilities. Incoming freshmen students will move into campus residence halls on August 26th and 27th. Orientation will be after.

Returning students will move back onto campus on August 28th and 29th.

Fall semester classes will begin on August 31st for the traditional college undergraduate program, and on August 24th for graduates.

Fall courses for undergraduates will be offered via a hybrid approach, according to the college. They will be delivering instruction through a combination of face-to-face and online methods.

Face-to-face classes will continue through Friday, November 20, at which time students will return home for the Thanksgiving break. To help mitigate possible COVID-19 exposure and spread, students will then complete classes, projects, and final exams remotely for the remainder of the fall semester. Class schedules and delivery modes will remain unchanged for programs in the Division of Professional and Graduate Studies.

Albertus Magnus College provided a summary of Key Dates: