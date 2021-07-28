Alcohol ban in place for Billings Lake boat launch area

DEEP implemented the ban after numerous complaints of trespassing and littering

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. — After repeated incidents, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is implementing an alcohol ban at the Billings Lake boat launch area in North Stonington

DEEP said that the ban comes after a continued pattern of trespassing and people illegally accessing off-trail areas on private property and state forest land. People also have been misusing areas and littering, DEEP said.

According to DEEP, many calls reporting the incidents involved alcohol.

The ban applies to the Billings Lake boat launch, out to private property south and west of the launch, and extends north and east to a portion of Pachaug State forest.

“We want our parks, forests, boat launches, and waters to be peaceful, family-oriented places where adults and children can feel welcome and safe,” said Mason Trumble, Deputy Commissioner for Environmental Conservation. “This measure, combined with continued supervision and education by DEEP staff and officers, will help restore a welcoming and safe atmosphere for all.”

DEEP said the ban, which will be in effect for 90 days.

It's not the only alcohol ban in place at a state park.

There are also bans implemented at:

Gardner Lake State Park, Salem

Paugussett State Forest (upper Section)/George Waldo State Park, Southbury

Wadsworth Falls State Park, Middletown/Middlefield

Lake Waramaug State Park, New Preston

Quaddick State Park, Thompson

Beach Pond Boat Launch, Voluntown, as well as the portion of Pachaug State Forest, within 500 yards inland from the Beach Pond shoreline.

Those bans are in effect until August 25th.

DEEP also reported that Squantz Pond State Park's swimming area is closed after a test came back positive for indicator bacteria. The area will be retested with results expected tomorrow.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.