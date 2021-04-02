Public hearing held on proposed bill to have wine sold in grocery stores

Supporters of House Bill 6101 say this will give consumers more options while others say this will negatively impact small businesses and the package industry.

HARTFORD, Conn — A public hearing will take place this morning to address new bills that could change how liquor is sold in Connecticut.

A total of 4 bills will be heard today. Among them include a bill that looks to allow grocery stores to sell wine.

Supporters of House Bill 6101 say this will give consumers more options while others say this will impact small businesses and the package industry.

The public hearing begins at 9:30 a.m. and be viewed via YouTube Live.

The Connecticut Package Stores Association (CPSA) says this will give easy access to locally made farm wine – but their industry will take a hit and people could lose their jobs.

"Our support of section 55 of H.B. 6101 with a mechanism to ensure that CT farm wineries products have a shelf set aside in grocery stores would be a lifeline to our industry. It is popular with consumers and would provide equity in the marketplace for the sale and marketing of our products," said Jonathan Edwards, president of the Connecticut Vineyard and Winery Association in written testimony.

But others, particularly small business owners, oppose the bill:

"I plead with you as a small business owner, community member, neighbor and constituent to vote against this new proposal that would help to hurt hundreds of people just like me and have a domino effect on thousands in the business," said Gregory Brick, owner of Goshen Wine & Spirits and is president of the Goshen Business Circle.

A similar bill to H.B. 6101 has already been introduced.