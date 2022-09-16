WATCH LIVE: Alex Jones defamation trial in Sandy Hook hoax case continues

Jones has not been in the courtroom, yet, and is set to take the stand next week.

WATERBURY, Conn. — The trial to decide how much more money InfoWars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones will pay to Sandy Hook families continues for a fourth day in Waterbury, Connecticut.

Jones’ corporate Attorney Brittany Paz continued her testimony for a third day. Jones has not been in the courtroom, yet, and is set to take the stand next week.

On Friday, Paz was asked to explain details about how Jones generated revenue through his businesses while talking about the 2012 massacre. The plaintiff also asked how Jones chooses the topics for his show and drew connections to his advertisers.

The plaintiff also said Jones’ recent shows have focused on the court trial currently underway.

Infowars' revenues and website viewership spiked around the time of one of Alex Jones' shows in 2014 when he talked about the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting being a hoax, according to documents shown to a jury Thursday.

Jones and his Free Speech Systems company are on trial in Connecticut in a lawsuit brought by Sandy Hook families over his spreading the hoax lies. Jones has already been found liable for damages to the families, and the six-member jury will be deciding how much he and his company should pay the families.

The shooting in December 2012 in Newtown, Connecticut, killed 20 first-graders and six educators.

