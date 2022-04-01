x
Alex Jones loses bid to avoid fines in Sandy Hook case

Jones said he did not attend a deposition scheduled last week in Austin, Texas, where he lives, because he was too ill to attend
Credit: AP
FILE - In this April 17, 2017, file photo, "Infowars" host Alex Jones arrives at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas. Lawyers for relatives of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims asked a judge Wednesday, March 23, 2022, to order Infowars host Jones to appear at a deposition and have him arrested if he doesn't, after Jones failed to show up at the proceeding after citing undisclosed medical conditions. (Tamir Kalifa/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)

WATERBURY, Conn. — A Connecticut judge on Friday rejected Infowars host Alex Jones' bid to avoid escalating daily fines for missing a deposition in a lawsuit by relatives of some victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, who sued the conspiracy theorist for saying the massacre was a hoax.

Judge Barbara Bellis in Waterbury kept in place her ruling that fines Jones $25,000 per weekday, beginning Friday, and increasing by $25,000 each weekday until he appears at a deposition.

Jones had asked Bellis to put her ruling on hold while he appeals the fines to the state Supreme Court. His lawyers said he plans to attend a deposition in Connecticut on April 11. If he doesn't appear until then, his fines would total $525,000.

Jones said he did not attend a deposition scheduled last week in Austin, Texas, where he lives, because he was too ill to attend. Bellis said there was not enough evidence that Jones was too ill to appear at the deposition.

Twenty first-graders and six educators were killed in the 2012 shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.

