Alex Jones calls judge 'puppet', trial 'kookooland' as testimony continues into his corporate profits from Sandy Hook lies

Alex Jones himself is set to take the stand next week but is already sounding off on his radio show about what he calls ‘kangaroo court.’

WATERBURY, Conn. — Court was back in session for day three of the Alex Jones trial. But Thursday wasn’t as much about what was said on the stand, as it was about what the conspiracy theorist said on his own show this week.

“This isn’t about Alex Jones, this is about the murder of free speech,” said Jones on his InfoWars talk show.

It’s a preview of the fireworks to come. Alex Jones himself is set to take the stand next week but is already sounding off about what he calls "kangaroo court."

“They are instructing the jury that I say I’m guilty and that I say I lied. No. I am innocent!” Jones said on his InfoWars show as he commented on the proceeding in Waterbury. “I only question things. I have a right, you little liar!” he exclaimed.

A thumbnail image on his InfoWars platform colors Judge Barbara Bellis’ eyes red. At one point in his commentary, Jones called her a “puppet.”

Meanwhile Thursday, inside the courtroom, Jones’ corporate Attorney Brittany Paz continued her testimony for the second day. The prosecution tried to prove to the jury that Jones’ company used its massive audience growth in the days following his Sandy Hook lie to convince advertisers to boost their business.

“Are you able to testify as Free Speech Systems corporate representative that between the years 2012 and yesterday that Free Speech Systems had made more than $100 million?” asked attorney Chris Mattei.

“I think that’s fair,” responded Paz, who said she did not know the exact amount.

The prosecution then shifted to highlight Jones’ connection to fellow Sandy Hook denier, Wolfgang Halbig, who Jones hosted as an InfoWars guest.

“I can tell you children did not die. Teachers did not die,” Halbig can be heard saying in a clip that was played aloud from 2012.

“Mr. Jones repeatedly refers to this as a scripted event, yes?” asked attorney Mattei. “He’s said that before, yes,” answered Paz. “He’s referred to the families as actors, correct?” asked Mattei. “He’s referred to actors plural, yes,” said Paz.

Mattei continued, “Is Daniel Barden an actor?”

“No.” responded Paz as Mattei continued to call out names.

Back on his InfoWars show, Jones called the whole trial, “Kookooland.”

“Did he say your name? No. Did you ever see him talk about you? No. But he attacked me, give me all his money! Please!” Jones said as he is heard laughing.

Despite what’s expected to be a long, emotional trial, Alex Jones has already been found liable for damages so the only job of the jury is to come up with a dollar amount.

