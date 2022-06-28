All accessible 'Miracle Fields' for baseball, soccer, coming to Vernon

A short turf-surfaced baseball diamond and soccer field will allow children in wheelchairs and other ways of mobility to play.

VERNON, Conn. — New, fully accessible sports playing fields are coming to Vernon, and they will allow more kids to enjoy playing a game of baseball or soccer.

The Miracle League Field is coming to Northeast School in Vernon, which is a short turf-surfaced baseball diamond to allow children in wheelchairs and other ways of mobility to play.

"It's a fully accessible [American with Disabilities Act]-compliant field, wheelchair accessible so it's a safe barrier-free field for all athletes," said Steve Leibowitz, president of Miracle League of Northern Connecticut.

This field will be completely flat since it's made of turf, officials said. The bases and pitcher's found will be flat too. Typical ball fields made of dirt and grass are not completely leveled, which makes it difficult for people in wheelchairs to get around the field.

The dugouts will also be wheelchair accessible. During games, each player will have a buddy to assist them.

There are also plans to make a turf soccer field that the TOPS Soccer program can use. There's a possibility that the field could be used for accessible kickball and lacrosse leagues as well.

"This, from the very beginning, was just such a positive move for the town of Vernon," Vernon Mayor Dan Champagne told FOX61. "This is a population that comes out and they want to play and need a place to play, and driving an hour away is just not going to work. So having the Miracle Fields here in the town of Vernon is going to help everybody."

The Miracle League of Northern Connecticut recently finalized the partnership with the town of Vernon and Vernon Public Schools, as the town council unanimously supported and authorized the partnership for the project.

This field is projected to be used by more than 1,000 kids with special needs in Tolland County and thousands more from neighboring towns and cities.

"The hope is to put a safe place to ensure that these athletes have a safe place to play...sort of their own Field of Dreams, which is really exciting," Leibowitz added.

There are also Miracle Fields in West Hartford and East Lyme, among some 300 Miracle Fields across the United States.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.