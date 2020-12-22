All Middletown city buildings to close on Dec. 23 due to COVID-19

The mayor says there has been an outbreak of several cases among city employees.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Starting on Wednesday, December 13, all city buildings in Middletown will be closed until January 4.

The announcement was made by Mayor Ben Florsheim Tuesday. Staff members will work from home during the closure.

“Due to an outbreak of several COVID-19 cases among city employees, all of whom work in non-public-facing roles outside of City Hall, a large number of employees are currently quarantining,” Mayor Florsheim said. “In the past 24 hours, as more information came to light suggesting a widespread outbreak would be possible without immediate action to restrict the spread of disease, we came to the decision that the best option for the safety of our staff and the public is to work fully remotely until after New Year’s.”

Middletown health officials say they do not believe there is any risk to those in the public that have visited the city buildings in the past few days. The outbreak was said to have started at an off-site work location that is not open to the public.

Free COVID-19 testing locations in Middletown can be found here.