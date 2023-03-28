4 charged in alleged assault outside superior court, judicial marshal injured: New Haven police

The judicial marshal attempted to break up the physical altercation between five people and was injured.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Four New Haven residents were charged and a judicial marshal take taken to the hospital after a fight outside of New Haven Superior Court.

At around 11 a.m. Monday, state troopers were called to New Haven Superior Court for the report of a non-active assault at the entrance of the courthouse.

According to the police report, the judicial marshal attempted to break up the physical altercation between five people. As a result, the judicial marshal sustained injuries and was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital. Marshals and New Haven Police assisted in detaining the people involved until troopers arrived.

Troopers were able to identify three of the people involved in the assault by talking to a witness, the assault victim, and judicial marshal.

The individuals involved in the assault were identified as Oreanna Davis, 28, Ideshia Graham, 47, Triniya Graham, 20, and were charged with assault of a public safety officer, breach of peace in the second degree, and assault in the third degree. All were held on a $25,000 bond but were unable to post bond and were transported to York Women's Correctional Center on a temporary surrender. They are scheduled to appear at New Haven Superior Court on March 28.

It was also determined that Rodney Williams, 28, interfered and resisted a judicial marshal and physically assaulted the marshal. Williams was charged with assault of a public safety officer, breach of peace in the second degree, and interfering with an officer. He was released on a $25,000 bond. Williams is set to appear at New Haven Superior Court on Friday, April 14.

