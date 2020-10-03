Alleged New Milford assailant leaps into river and dies

Police said a male suspect ran into the Housatonic River after stabbing a woman.

NEW MILFORD, Conn. — A possible murder-suicide in New Milford Monday allegedly started with an argument and ended with a man jumping into a river.

A man and woman from Danbury died Monday after they got into a fight that escalated into a stabbing.

At approximately 7PM, New Milford police were called to a parking area, along Young’s Field Rd., after a 911 call from a man, who said he witnessed a physical altercation and stabbing there.



“I am amazed,” said Holly Johnson of New Milford. “It’s a nice area. We don’t have troubles like that in this area. We walk it all the time. There’s no problems here.”

The caller said the male assailant stabbed a female, then ran across the street and jumped into the Housatonic River.

“Seems like the way the country is,” said Larry Johnson of New Milford. “It’s a common thing that’s happening all over. And it’s kind of sad.”

When police arrived, they discovered a 38-year-old female suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was later pronounced dead at Danbury Hospital.

“I always feel safe here,” said Bronagh Daly of New Milford. “I’ve walked here at night myself and it’s empty, but I’ve never felt you know like there would be anything bad happening here at all.”

A couple of hours after the incident, the 32-year-old male assailant was discovered dead in the river. A source tells FOX61 he had stabbed himself In the chest before jumping in.

“There’s very few cars if you come by here at night, too,” said Daly. “You don’t even see many cars driving through here either.”