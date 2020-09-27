Almost 200 guns turned in Guilford buyback program

Program was sponsored by Ethan Miller Strong foundation among others

GUILFORD, Conn. — Nearly 200 weapons were turned over Saturday to the Guilford police in a gun buyback program.

Officials said 198 firearms were turned in during the event to include; 21 BB/Pellet guns, 3 Derringer type, 90 handguns, 79 rifles and 5 assault weapons. Distributed during the event were 12 gun safes and 22 gun/trigger locks.

The Guilford Police Department, the Ethan Miller Strong Foundation (Song Strong) and the Swords to Plowshares Northeast, conducted the second annual voluntary gun buy-back and safe firearm storage event, with the goal of removing unwanted firearms from the community, while also providing safe gun storage information pamphlets, and free gun safes and gun locks to citizens interested in safe and responsible storage options for their firearms.

In exchange for turning in a firearm, citizens received cash ($10 for a BB/Pellet gun, $25 for a single/double shot derringer type, $50 for a rifle, $100 for a handgun, and $300 for an assault weapon).

Residents are also reminded that they can turn in unwanted weapons for destruction to Guilford Police Department at any time.

Ethan Song shot himself in January 2018 with a firearm stored in the bedroom closet.

The gun owner wasn’t charged. His son was charged with manslaughter.