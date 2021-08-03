Silver Alert issued for missing woman out of Manchester

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 860-645-5500.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Manchester police have issued a Silver Alert for 70-year-old Mildred Bibbins.

Police said she was last seen Monday wearing a gray sweater. She's described as a Black woman with brown hair and brown eyes, standing at 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

According to police, Bibbins uses a walker.

