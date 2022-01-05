Amato's Toy and Hobby in New Britain to close after 60 years

The business made the announcement Wednesday on Facebook.

Amato's Toy and Hobby of New Britain is closing its doors after more than six decades.

In their announcement, Steve and Sheri Amato thanked their customers for their support for over 60 years.

"When the opportunity presented itself to sell our building, we decided it was time to start the next chapter in our lives – retirement," they said. "It was a tough decision to make. It’s been fun. I have run this business since 1974, fresh out of high school. When my parents, Vinnie and Phyllis Amato, decided to retire in 2011, after almost 80 years, my wife and I took over."

The toy store's last day will be February 28 and all merchandise will be sold at a reduced price.

"Even if you don’t want or need anything, please stop by to say good-bye and sign our guest book," the Amatos said. "We have so many customers who have also become friends and family and we will miss you all. Thank you for your loyalty and support."

