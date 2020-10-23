Amazon delivery van stolen and crashed in Hartford, police searching for suspect

A white Dodge Ram 2500 van used to deliver Amazon packages was stolen Friday morning from the area of Westland Street. Police say quite a few packages are "missing."

HARTFORD, Conn — Police are warning residents, yet again to 'LOCK YOUR CARS, TAKE YOUR FOBS' after car theft expanded to Amazon delivery trucks.

Hartford PD reported in a tweet that a white Dodge Ram 2500 van used to deliver Amazon packages was stolen Friday from the area of Westland Street.

A short time later, police said the stolen van crashed through an iron fence and spewed packages in the roadway before crashing into a parked car on Edgewood Street.

The driver ran from the scene and a K-9 track of the suspect in now progress.

Hartford PD officials say quite a few packages are "missing."

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

LOCK YOUR CARS, TAKE YOUR FOBS goes for everyone. Even #amazon delivery drivers. If anyone spots a black Amazon delivery van in the north district, please give us a call. We'd like to make sure it's not the one that was just stolen while making deliveries on Martin St. -LT. PC — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) October 23, 2020

Last week, Governor Lamont directed the Connecticut State Police to provide the Hartford Police Department with resources targeting gun violence.

Mayor Bronin said 15 state police officers are now set to work with the Hartford PD's narcotics, auto theft and gun violence investigative teams.