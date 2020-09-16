Amazon holds second annual Career Day, looks to fill jobs in CT

Amazon is looking to hire 100,000 workers nationally for its fulfillment network and 33,000 people for corporate and tech jobs

HARTFORD, Conn — Through the pandemic, Amazon has continued to grow, both nationally and in Connecticut.

“Customer demand is fueling our growth, and that growth gives us the privilege of reinvesting in the United States and creating jobs,” said Ardine Williams, Amazon’s Vice President of Workforce Development.

Williams joined FOX61 from the construction site of Amazon’s second headquarters in Arlington, Virginia to talk about Amazon’s second Career Day. The goal is to provide career help to those who are looking to work at Amazon and even those who are not.

“This year, obviously the world got turned on its head. Unemployment is at record levels in the opposite direction. There are millions of people impacted,” said Williams.

Amazon is looking to hire 100,000 workers nationally for its fulfillment network and 33,000 people for corporate and tech jobs. In Connecticut, open full-time positions are centered around the new delivery stations opening across the state.

“Our jobs in Connecticut are primarily in that fulfillment network, so there are jobs that support preparing and delivering customer orders in our delivery stations where packages come in and then delivery partners actually take them out and deliver them to customers,” said Williams.

Williams says there are also jobs available just outside of Connecticut for those who may want to take on a more corporate role.

“There are thousands of jobs open in New York in that tech space. Some of them are with Amazon web services, software development engineers, architects, our fashion business has jobs there, as well as publishing,” she said.

If you missed Amazon Career Day, you can visit https://www.amazoncareerday.com/