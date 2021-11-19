Amazon searches for seasonal workers at local fulfillment center ahead of holidays

FOX61 got an inside look at the bustling fulfillment center in Windsor as Amazon seeks to hire thousands for the holiday season.

WINDSOR, Conn. — The holidays are right around the corner, and the Amazon fulfillment center in Windsor is already bustling.

“It’s months of work that go into this, getting ready for the season. We invest in technology, we invest in transportation so that we can get your package from a to B. And we invest in people, which means hiring," said Caitlin McLaughlin, a spokesperson for Amazon, New England.

Across Connecticut, Amazon has been working to hire 2,500 full and part-time employees, as well as 1,000 seasonal workers for the holidays.

"We are working hard, long hours, just to make sure customers get their products," said Mariam Boaheme, who has been working at Amazon in Windsor for two years.

"We literally get in our minds that whatever we have done throughout the year, we need to do it better during the holiday season," said Shirley Tarabochia, General Manager at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Windsor, also known as BDL2.

Tarabochia promises customers they will get their order in on time. In cases where the package looks to be "at risk," she says managers have stepped in before.

"A manager drove, imagine this, from Windsor, CT, to Delaware to fulfill a customer order," Tarabochia said.

The extra hires are also playing into the strategy to get ahead of global supply chain issues, impacting retailers across the world.

"We keep investing in buildings and transportation to increase those options, and that capability of our supply chain and transportation network," Tarabochia said.

Tarabochia said they are in a good place when it comes to staffing at their facility, but they are always willing to hire. The wages are $18 an hour, with benefits that start on day one. Eligible employees may also be able to get help with school payments.

