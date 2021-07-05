Amazon increases reward to $25,000 regarding information about the Windsor noose investigation

Windsor police responded to an Amazon construction site in April after receiving a report of a hanging noose. The returned two more times on similar incidents.

WINDSOR, Conn. — Editor's note: Video above aired on May 7

Amazon has increased the reward for any information regarding the police investigation of a noose and similar reports at one of its construction sites in Windsor.

Company spokeswoman Kelly Nantel released a statement regarding the incident saying how disturbing it is and how Amazon is committed to working with Windsor to make sure all members of its community feel safe.

"Amazon remains deeply disturbed by the incident that occurred in Windsor a couple of weeks ago. Hate, racism, and discrimination have no place in our society and are not tolerated in any development associated with Amazon— whether it be under construction like this one, or fully operational," said Nantel. "We are committed to working with the Town and Windsor Police Department, as well as our development partners, to hold the perpetrators accountable and ensure that all members of our community feel valued, respected, and safe. We are contributing towards the reward to find and bring to justice those responsible.”

Police first responded to the construction site on April 27 where they were told by a construction supervisor, a safety team found a noose. The safety team removed and threw it away.

Officers then returned the next two days for similar incidents. On Thursday, they found five ropes that could be interpreted as nooses and took them into evidence so they could be tested to identify a potential suspect.

A viewer sent FOX61 News a photo of the apparent noose. Police confirmed the rope in the photo was the one under investigation.

Police said an email was sent out to all the employees telling them of the incident. Police added the area where the noose was found is not monitored by surveillance cameras and hundreds of employees from multiple companies have access to it.

A $5,000 reward is also being offered by the general contractor for any information identifying anyone responsible for the incidents.

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.