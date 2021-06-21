Buyer beware: Amazon Prime Day deals... or scams?

With more deals come more opportunities for scammers to try and trick consumers.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Monday marks the start of Amazon Prime Day, two of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Amazon isn’t the only one rolling out the deals though/ Walmart, Target, and Kohl’s are also having big sales.

The bad news is that with more deals come more opportunities for scammers to try and trick consumers.

One of the most popular scams is phishing scams.

“Phishing is a scam when you’ll receive an email or a text or an instant message from someone they are impersonating, in this case, probably Amazon and it’ll say something like your login credentials have expired or something like that,” said Kaitlyn Krasselt, Department of Consumer Protection.

Scams like this typically include a link for you to click on, bringing you to a different page.

“Once you click on that link it will either install malware or steal your information your credit card information, crash your computer, or whatever other device you might be using,” said Krasselt.

A reminder to consumers, Amazon or other big retailers typically won’t send texts or emails formatted like the phishing ones.

The Better Business Bureau also released some tips in time for Amazon prime day.

They recommend you be aware of fake look-a-like websites, check the URL, and watch for bad grammar.

Also, professional photos don’t always mean it’s a real offer. Scammers often steal photos off of other websites.

To make sure the website is secure, look for 'HTTPS is in the URL, never enter payment or personal information into a website with only 'HTTP.'

Lastly, pay with a credit card, if any shady charges turn up later you’ll be able to contest them through your credit card company.

