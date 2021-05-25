Amazon construction site in Windsor reopens as investigation into nooses continues

"Hate, racism or discrimination have no place in our society and are certainly not tolerated in any Amazon workplace," spokesperson Kelly Nantel said.

WINDSOR, Conn. — A local Amazon construction site has been reopened after a 7th rope that could be interpreted as a noose was discovered recently.

The company temporarily shut down the construction site last week after police confirmed another rope was found hanging with the overhead beams at the site. The noose was taken to the state lab for testing.

Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said in a statement Tuesday that the company reopened the site and that they are committed to working with law enforcement and Windsor officials to hold the perpetrators accountable.

"Hate, racism or discrimination have no place in our society and are certainly not tolerated in any Amazon workplace — whether it be under construction like this one, or fully operational," Nantel said.

She added that Amazon officials want to ensure that all members of its community feel valued, respected and safe.

Police first responded to the location back on April 27, where they were told by a construction supervisor, a safety team found a noose. The safety team removed and threw it away.

Last week, Amazon announced an additional $50,000 to the reward for information leading to an arrest. The property owner initially pledged $50,000, which brings the total to $100,000.

The NAACP met with workers at the site to discuss the recent hate crimes and listen to their concerns and experiences.

"These forms of hate crimes have had a detrimental stain on the current state of America's reality and for them to hit so close to home and with such consistency, shows a robust disrespect for the not only human decency but also for our ancestors who lost their lives due to the hate represented within the knots in those ropes,” the NAACP said in a statement.

Windsor Police, along with the FBI and Connecticut State police are investigating.

The FBI released a statement condemning the hanging of a noose and said they stand with law officials across Connecticut to root out any person or group pushing hateful ideologies.

"The New Haven Division of the FBI is lending its resources and support to the Windsor PD for this ongoing investigation. The implications of a hanging noose anywhere are unacceptable and will always generate the appropriate investigative response," said FBI special agent in charge David Sundberg. " We stand united with all of our law enforcement partners across the state in rooting out and applying the rule of law to any individual or group perpetuating hateful ideology and intimidation in our communities."

