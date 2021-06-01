2 in custody after AMBER Alert issued for 4-year-old out of Middletown; child found safe

39-year-old Stephanie Fonda took this child's uncle's car without his permission. She and her husband are in custody and will be charged by the New Britain Police.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Middletown Police say a 4-year-old has been found safe in Wethersfield after an AMBER ALERT was issued for him Tuesday night.

Officials say the boy was located at the 5th Avenue Motel on the Berlin Turnpike.

According Middletown PD, he was reported missing around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday after being last seen Monday at 9 p.m.

Police say he was in the care of his uncle Mario Jenkins , who went to work and left the boy with a family friend later identified as 39-year-old Stephanie Michelle Fonda.

Fonda took Jenkin’s car without his permission, police said. It was believed that she was with her husband 37-year-old David Fonda.

David and Stephanie Fonda are both in police custody at this time and will be charged by the New Britain Police.

