NY Amber Alert: Man, abducted teen possibly traveling in Connecticut

NY Police have issued an AMBER ALERT for a man and a teen who may be in Connecticut.
They may be traveling in a white 2009 Toyota Sienna mini van with NY plate JJX5315
Police are looking for Mohsin Ali, 28, who was last seen wearing a dark shirt and blue jeans. Tattoos on both arms and chest. Multiple recent cuts on arms.
He is 5'9" and 150 lbs.
The teen authorities are looking for is 15-year-old Ahsan Ali.
He was last seen wearing jeans and a t-shirt. He is 5'6" and 120 lbs.
According to New York State Police, Ahsan was taken under circumstances that lead officials to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death.
Police tweeted "The New York Police Department has activated the New York State AMBER Alert and is investigating a child abduction that occurred near 46th Avenue, in Queens, New York at about 4:36 AM on 6/24/2020."
Call. 1-866-NYS-AMBER (1-866-697-2623) or 911.
From the NYSP Facebook page:
****AMBER ALERT - PLEASE SHARE****
The New York Police Department has activated the New York State AMBER Alert and is investigating a child abduction that occurred near 46th Avenue, in Queens, New York at about 4:36 AM on 6/24/2020.
The CHILD, Ahsan Ali, is approximately 15 years old with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. Ahsan was last seen wearing jeans and t-shirt.
The SUSPECT, Mohsin Ali, is approximately 28 years old with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing Blue Jeans and dark colored shirt. Tattoos on both arms and chest, multiple recent cuts on arms
The VEHICLE has been identified as a White SUV Toyota with New York license plate number JJX5315.
The VEHICLE was last seen traveling on 46th Avenue.
The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death.
Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the New York Police Department at (866)N Y S-AMBER or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.