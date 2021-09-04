Ambulance involved in rollover crash in Hartford

The AMR ambulance was responding to a call Saturday evening when it was involved in a collision on Albany Avenue.

HARTFORD, Conn. — An ambulance was involved in a collision that left it rolled on its side in Hartford on Saturday evening.

The collision happened around 6 p.m. on Albany Avenue, near the intersection of Oakland Street. It's unclear at this time exactly how the crash happened, but the ambulance from American Medical Response was on its way to an emergency call, according to an AMR official at the scene. He said the two ambulance personnel were not injured but did go to the hospital to be checked out. No patient was in the ambulance.

The driver of the car the ambulance collided with was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The ambulance struck another car after it rolled over; it was not clear if that vehicle was moving or parked at the time.