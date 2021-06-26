American Airlines flight returns back to Bradley due to mechanical issue

An American Airlines flight headed to Philadelphia had to return to Bradley International Airport Saturday afternoon.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn — American Eagle flight 6037, headed to Philadelphia had to return to Bradley International Airport.

In a statement American Airlines says that the flight returned to Bradley due to a mechanical issue.

According to the Connecticut Airport Authority the flight reported an issue and landed safely back at Bradley at approximately 1:45 Saturday afternoon.

American Airlines says that their maintenance team is currently inspecting the aircraft and working to get the people onboard that flight to Philadelphia as soon as possible.

The airport is open and there is no impact to flight operations.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.