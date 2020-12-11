American Airlines leaves Tweed-New Haven Airport

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — American Airlines has released a statement saying they are no longer going to be providing commercial flights out of Tweed-New Haven Airport.
The airline explained the decision was due to finance issues regarding the routes and how it was difficult to make the cancelation:
"We’re always evaluating our network based on supply and demand. Unfortunately, we will no longer operate to Williamsport, PA (IPT); New Haven, CT (HVN); and Newburgh, NY (SWF). These flights were initially suspended in October as we waited for PSP support, but are not financially viable routes for the foreseeable future; thus, we have made the difficult decision to cancel service to these markets indefinitely. We thank the team members who served our customers and will work closely with them during this transition."
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker released his own statement via a spokesperson, saying the decision to cancel the routes.
“Tweed airport is an asset to the city and today’s decision is really more a corporate decision by American related to the pandemic. Our economic position is strong and we are confident in our recruitment of new service to serve the market," said Elicker.
New Haven has been issued a "Red Alert" COVID-19 status due to the outbreak of the virus within the city. There are now 100 CT towns that have been issued this status due to an increase in positive cases. On Tuesday, two more states were added to CT's travel advisory list. People traveling from this list of 46 states and territories to CT must quarantine for 14-days.