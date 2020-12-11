American Airlines leaves Tweed-New Haven Airport

The airline explained the decision was due to finance issues regarding the routes and how it was difficult to make the cancelation.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — American Airlines has released a statement saying they are no longer going to be providing commercial flights out of Tweed-New Haven Airport.

The airline explained the decision was due to finance issues regarding the routes and how it was difficult to make the cancelation:

"We’re always evaluating our network based on supply and demand. Unfortunately, we will no longer operate to Williamsport, PA (IPT); New Haven, CT (HVN); and Newburgh, NY (SWF). These flights were initially suspended in October as we waited for PSP support, but are not financially viable routes for the foreseeable future; thus, we have made the difficult decision to cancel service to these markets indefinitely. We thank the team members who served our customers and will work closely with them during this transition."

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker released his own statement via a spokesperson, saying the decision to cancel the routes.

“Tweed airport is an asset to the city and today’s decision is really more a corporate decision by American related to the pandemic. Our economic position is strong and we are confident in our recruitment of new service to serve the market," said Elicker.