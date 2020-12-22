American Airlines to resume service out of Tweed-New Haven Airport

According to a release, the service in New Haven will resume on Tuesday January 5, 2021.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — American Airlines has released a statement saying they are bringing back daily commercial flights out of Tweed-New Haven Airport.

“We are excited to welcome American Airlines back to New Haven. 2020 has been a challenging year for aviation but we are confident that good things are ahead for both Tweed and air travel in 2021 and we look forward to working with our partners at American to meet the needs of our passengers as they begin to travel once again,” said Tweed-New Haven Executive Director Sean Scanlon.

Officials say American Airlines will offer daily service between New Haven and Philadelphia. From Philadelphia, flyers they can access over 70 destinations, Scanlon said.

Customers can start buying tickets for the new service on December 27.

“The greatest thing we offer here at Tweed is convenience and our small size means that you can literally park your car, get through security and be sitting at your gate within the span of a few steps and minutes,” said Scanlon. “If that kind of service meets your needs, fly Tweed.”

It was announced in November that daily commercial flights on American-Airlines would no longer be provided at Tweed.