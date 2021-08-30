American Red Cross volunteers from CT off to Louisiana after Hurricane Ida

A dozen Red Cross volunteers staged in Louisiana ahead of the Hurricane are in place now helping with things like feeding victims and setting up shelters.

FARMINGTON, Conn. — As Hurricane Ida ravaged large areas of Louisiana with winds whipping over 130 miles an hour and relentless rains, a Connecticut contingency of Red Cross volunteers was already in the area and ready to help.

A dozen Red Cross of Connecticut and Rhode Island volunteers staged in Louisiana ahead of the Hurricane are in place now helping with things like feeding victims and setting up shelters.

“This is storm is significant, it is historic, and we can expect our volunteers will be down there in the coming days, the coming weeks and months ahead," said Jocelyn Hillard, the regional communications director at the Red Cross of Connecticut in Farmington.

Red Cross regional philanthropy director Daniel Ray will wear a different hat beginning on Tuesday. The new Red Cross employee volunteered to go to Louisiana where he will begin relief work in a shelter, tending to displaced victims of Hurricane Ida.

“There are over a million people without power, there’s flooding damage to homes and property,” said Ray. “And when there is need, we step up.”

Richard Branigan, the Regional Chief Operating Officer of the Red Cross of Connecticut and Rhode Island noted that volunteers are the lifeblood of the agency.

“They lead with their hearts,” said Branigan and then added, “all of our volunteers, our families, and our staff members – they all do amazing jobs.

Speaking from New Haven, Ray, who will be making his very first relief trip on Tuesday said, “it’s not about me, it’s not even about the Red Cross, it’s just about what is right and helping people in the community.”

