Amid heat wave; COVID restrictions contributing to hotter classrooms

Around 30 districts across Connecticut sent students home early Monday.

MERIDEN, Conn. — An already difficult school year just got even harder. Some of the measures put in place to keep students safe during the pandemic may be contributing to their discomfort on these scorching days.



With no vaccine yet for many younger children, the COVID regulations are still in place, and they include restrictions on air circulation. HVAC blower systems need to be kept on low. COVID restrictions also ban the use of communal drinking fountains and even limit the use of mechanical fans. Combine that with the fact that many schools have air conditioning, and it becomes a question of how hot is too hot to learn? "That’s a very difficult decision for a superintendent to make," said Fran Rabinowitz, the President of the Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents.

Around 30 districts across Connecticut sent students home early Monday. "I kind of like the heat it just makes me sweaty," said Estelle, an elementary school student in Meriden. At the John Berry Elementary School, kids said they find ways to beat the heat. "I usually jump in sprinklers and eat ice cream," explained Estelle.

But as the temperature rises, studies show that test scores fall and focus fades. "In this day and age, schools need to be air conditioned," said Rabinowitz. In Meriden, the high schools and middle schools are fully air conditioned. The elementary schools, however, are not. Which is why the superintendent's office announced that early dismissal will continue the rest of the week at the elementary schools.

Parent Heather Abreu said, "I understand that it’s an expensive addition to have schools have to undertake but it can also get extremely hot in there particularly right now with the masks on." Very little data is available on the prevalence of air conditioning in CT’s schools, though, the Government Accountability Office estimates 41% of districts nationally need HVAC system upgrades. "We didn’t take it lightly ever," said Rabinowitz. "But there are times where it’s just unhealthy and you can’t find another spot in the building for all the children."

Flush with funding from the American Relief Plan and hopeful for more assistance from President Biden’s infrastructure plan, state school officials have an eye toward improvement. "We hope we will be able to do some HVAC upgrades to some of those aging schools." said Rabinowitz.



The State Department of Health also said Connecticut does not have laws or health codes regarding excessive heat at school. It’s a decision made subjectively at the local level.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.